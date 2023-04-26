...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and
Nicollet Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions
continue through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 803.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 PM CDT Tuesday was 803.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
Descendants of St. Peter asylum patient to visit Henderson, St. Peter Libraries
In recognition of Mental Health Month, authors Janelle Molony and Jodi Decker will be presenting live at the Henderson and St. Peter Public Libraries the true story of their relative, "Martha Nasch: The Woman Who Never Ate, Drank or Slept for Seven Years." The mother and daughter historians will speak on the first-generation German-American from Sibley County as a woman of incredible fortitude and the subject of their 2021 nonfiction, "Poems from the Asylum."
Molony and Decker will discuss the constructs that landed many women like Martha Nasch in asylums and share how she overcame her odds. From laughing-stock to culture shock, they will share the juiciest details, along with artifacts and photos during their visits the Henderson and St. Peter Public Libraries.
The author duo will visit Henderson Public Library on Monday, May 22, 6-7 p.m. and the St. Peter Public Library on Tuesday, May 23 6-7 p.m.
From 1928 to 1934, Martha Nasch lived in the St. Peter State Hospital for the Insane in Minnesota as patient number 20864.
“They thought I was insane,” Nasch confessed to ACME news after her release, “but I was perfectly normal in every other way.” Yet, living a food-less lifestyle created such controversy that Depression-Era society shredded Nasch’s reputation in public media, calling her “derided,” and claiming her feat was “bunk.”
After carefully reviewing a century of medical case studies and evaluating witness statements, author Janelle Molony has concluded that, though it is hard for people to understand, “not one person, not even her spouse, child, or the hospital [asylum] has been able to disprove her claims of nutritional abstinence.” Authoritative accounts are provided at www.JanelleMolony.com/SevenYearsInsane.
While institutionalized, Martha Nasch wrote down poetic testimonies of other female patients. Her words reflect deep empathy for the women, as well as reveal the tragic state of mental health care and perspectives during this time. Since those stories have been released, Martha Nasch has been called an advocate for the many women who never made it out. In one poem, she reflected:
“From being in a place like this, of what you have to see… if you’re not insane when coming in, it won’t be long… you’ll be.” – Martha Nasch, “The Asylum,” Circa 1934.
After her release, Martha Nasch tried to shed light on unspeakable topics, but was met with resistance. The world was not ready to hear it. A Minnesota dietitian, Hilton Hotema, reviewed her case in the 1940s and concluded in his medical texts: “One case is enough to prove what is possible in a million other cases.” (The Facts of Nutrition, 1947), and “For commercial reasons such information is quickly smothered” (Live Better, 1962). Now, co-biographers Molony and Decker (who are also Martha’s granddaughter and great-granddaughter), take up that mantle of telling the strange tale.