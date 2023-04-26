In recognition of Mental Health Month, authors Janelle Molony and Jodi Decker will be presenting live at the Henderson and St. Peter Public Libraries the true story of their relative, "Martha Nasch: The Woman Who Never Ate, Drank or Slept for Seven Years." The mother and daughter historians will speak on the first-generation German-American from Sibley County as a woman of incredible fortitude and the subject of their 2021 nonfiction, "Poems from the Asylum."

