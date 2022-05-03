Connecting Nicollet County is now accepting applicants for the 2022-2023 class. Chosen participants will complete nine, one-day seminars, held throughout Nicollet County that include tours of area businesses, organizations and community sites, while receiving formal leadership training.
“Connecting Nicollet County has strengthened my awareness of area businesses and created a network of people that I can rely on to help make an impact on the greater Nicollet County area,” said Board President Joel Heitner.
Class number is limited to 25, and applications are screened through a selection process. Tuition for the cohort is $500 and includes all materials and meals. Applications are due by June 15th and participants are notified in July of their status.
“We try to keep tuition low through donations and fundraising as well as support from the County,” said Board Treasurer Jean Gansen. “Scholarships are available to those that may need them to participate in the program.”
Connecting Nicollet County is a non-profit leadership program focusing on community understanding and connection, building leadership skills, and creating awareness of resources available for emerging leaders within the greater Nicollet County area.
Participants must either live or work in Nicollet County. Those looking to strengthen their knowledge of the county, build their network, and advance their leadership skills are encouraged to apply.