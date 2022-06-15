The Regional Economic Development Alliance (REDA) and Greater Mankato Growth are excited to announce a 98.7% increase in investment into the Greater Mankato Region within the last year.
Annually, Greater Mankato Growth and partner communities of Eagle Lake, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, Blue Earth County and Nicollet County utilize building permit data to examine the pipeline of current and upcoming capital investments into the Greater Mankato region.
Investments in the professional and service economy, retail and consumer economy, primary and manufacturing economy and government and education investments are included in this report.
“This resurgence in investment is an impressive testament to the vitality of our community for which we are profoundly grateful,” said REDA Chair, and North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen.
Building permit and investment data for 2021 showed a 98.7% increase over 2020 and a 29.3% increase over 2019. With a 2021 investment of $158.9 million, Greater Mankato’s five year capital investment grew to over $750 million.
Private investment into the primary and manufacturing economy and the retail and consumer economy saw increased investment compared to prior years with the primary and manufacturing economy seeing the highest growth. Investment grew by 127% compared to 2020 and 420% compared to 2019.
“This encouraging report demonstrates that our regional economy has seen significant growth in all the major sectors”, said REDA Vice-Chair and St. Peter City Councilor Keri Johnson. “Most importantly, it shows that the quality of our people and workforce, and the livability of our communities drives investments of these types.”