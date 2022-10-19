Bulldogs hockey is hosting events in October to recruit for the upcoming hockey season.
Registration
We invite everyone to Register for the MN River Bulldogs Youth Hockey Association in October 2022. We will have opportunities for fundraising, volunteering, and equipment usage. We also offer clothing options for the upcoming Bulldog Youth Season.
Try hockey for free
Bulldogs Youth Hockey Association invites boys and girls ages four to eleven years old to the Le Sueur Community Center Ice Arena, 821 East Ferry St, Le Sueur, MN, to Try Hockey for Free enabling them to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basics of the sport in a fun, safe environment. We encourage all youth not yet registered with Bulldog Youth Hockey to join us on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. to try out the equipment and the ice rink.
Equipment checkout
The Equipment Manager will be on-site to help coordinate efforts to outfit registered Bulldog players with hockey equipment on Oct. 23 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 5–7 p.m. The equipment checkout is for players in the Mite levels who use the hockey equipment for free during the season. This is a chance to make sure you have the right-fitting equipment. When you are all “geared up,” stay and play at Try Hockey for Free.
