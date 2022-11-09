Anne Davis of St. Peter was among descendants of World War I veterans who ceremoniously rang the 1897 Washington Elementary school bell at the 2018 commemorative event at Minnesota Square Park. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Immediately following the Veterans Day Program at St. Peter High School, the William R. Witty Post #37 will present the colors preceding the Bells of Peace observance, followed by the Last Man Club of Viet Nam War Era placing of wreath at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial. The observance will conclude with the three round volley and playing of Taps by the William R. Witty Post #37 Honor Guard.
The Bells of Peace is in it’s fifth year, observed nationwide on the 11th day of the 11th month during the 11th hour of local time, recognizing the anniversary of the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, at 1100 hours, the end of conflict of WWI. The Bells of Peace will ring 21 times in remembrance of all those who served and sacrificed in World War I, all veterans and all active duty military personnel.
The Bells of Peace program was created in 2018 by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Doughboy Foundation, in collaboration with the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the World War I armistice.
The St. Peter Area Veteran’s Memorial honors all Veteran’s and includes the statue “Peace and Freedom.”
Commander John “Knox” Allen will be the guest speaker at this year’s Veterans Day program at St. Peter High School on Friday, Nov. 11. The program begins at 10 a.m. in the SPHS gym; it’s put on each year by the SPHS social studies department.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.