'Bells of Peace'

Anne Davis of St. Peter was among descendants of World War I veterans who ceremoniously rang the 1897 Washington Elementary school bell at the 2018 commemorative event at Minnesota Square Park. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Immediately following the Veterans Day Program at St. Peter High School, the William R. Witty Post #37 will present the colors preceding the Bells of Peace observance, followed by the Last Man Club of Viet Nam War Era placing of wreath at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial. The observance will conclude with the three round volley and playing of Taps by the William R. Witty Post #37 Honor Guard.

