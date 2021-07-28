Nicollet County Fairgrounds Track

A black and white photo of the racetrack at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter from the late 1800s or early 1900s. A portion of the grandstand can be seen at the left. A number of horses and two-wheeled carts are on the track. The Nicollet County Fair celebrates its 150th anniversary Aug. 11-15 this year. Experience more history by visiting the Nicollet County Historical Society’s website at nchsmn.org and following them on Facebook.

