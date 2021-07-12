The Nicollet County Fair wants to showcase your old 4-H exhibits.
To celebrate the 150th fair, we would love to showcase 4-H alumni's exhibits from years past. The older the better! This is open to all 4-H alumni, not just Nicollet County. We will highlight these projects in Johnson Hall — a kind of "memory lane" of sorts among the current 4-H projects.
Participants must drop off and pick up their projects. Small projects that can be easily transported can be dropped off and picked up at the Extension Office or Johnson Hall. Large projects need to be dropped off and picked up directly at Johnson Hall at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
You must pre-register your exhibit at z.umn.edu/4HAlumniExhibits so we can keep track of your exhibit. Contact the Nicollet County 4-H Extension Office with questions at 507-937-7828 or mnext-nicollet.umn.edu, or Michele Vogel at michele_rist@yahoo.com or 507-217-1977.
Drop-off times:
Monday-Thursday, Aug. 2-5 at the Extension Office 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Johnson Hall noon to 7 p.m.
Project pick up times:
Sunday, Aug. 15 at Johnson Hall 3-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 16-20 at the Extension Office 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
