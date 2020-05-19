The St. Peter Library presents “Imagine Your Story” during their summer reading program June 1 through Aug. 7.
All activities are free and can be done at home or virtually. Reading incentives and programs were funded by grants from the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative and Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, the Friends of the St. Peter Library, as well as financial institutions.
The 2020 summer reading program is open to all, pre-school through adult, with book tracking, prize drawings, virtual storytimes, book clubs, escape rooms, scavenger hunts, online challenges, an author visit, and take-and-make kits for kids. Registration for “Imagine Your Story” begins on June 1, 2020.
For more information, check out the summer brochure, call the library at 507-934-7420 or visit the website at www.saintpetermn.gov/307/Youth-Programs-Storytime.