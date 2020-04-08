Beginning May 15 and running through July 15, city utility customers may purchase a 45-50 gallon rain barrel or rain barrel diverter and parts kits from Arrow Ace Hardware and get a rebate.
At the time of purchase, a rebate form will be filled out at the store and the form will be provided to the city for processing. Purchase of one of the qualifying barrels entitles the utility customer to either a $25 rebate on their utility bill or a $10 rebate on the utility bill for the purchase of a rain barrel diverter and parts kit. Rebates available to the first 50 qualified purchasers and there is a limit of two rebates per household.
Rainwater is great for gardens, houseplants, auto cleaning, window washing, and other household chores. Rain barrels store water away for a sunny day. They also stop stormwater from polluting neighboring waters by keeping it where it falls. Recycling rain water reduces your personal energy consumption by using less treated water, reduces erosion and increases water quality. It also reduces stress on the municipal storm drain and sewer systems.