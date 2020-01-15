The final installment of this season's "SONGSHARE: An evening of songs and their stories with local songwriters" takes place this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, with singer-songwriter Jenn Melby joining hosts Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz.
"We have a strong local music scene, but few venues that allow close listening and appreciation of the stories behind new songs," says Schultz, who, together with Scharf, previously hosted house concerts under the series name "The Gold Mine."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for cash refreshments by Patrick’s on Third and
Morgan Creek Vineyards, viewing of the Arts Center’s current exhibition and
new work in the gallery shop. Music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, no
advance sales.