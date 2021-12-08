Recently, the St. Peter Rotary Club and St. Peter Ambassadors made a donation to St. Peter Public Schools. The donations were leveraged to purchase additional state of the art sound equipment that will be used by all grades, K-12, in the Performing Arts Center.
St. Peter Rotary and Ambassadors donate to Performing Arts Center upgrade
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.