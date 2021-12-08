Recently, the St. Peter Rotary Club and St. Peter Ambassadors made a donation to St. Peter Public Schools. The donations were leveraged to purchase additional state of the art sound equipment that will be used by all grades, K-12, in the Performing Arts Center.

12.9 St. Peter Ambassadors

Pictured is St. Peter Ambassadors Secretary Mike Bresnahan, 7-12 Grade Choir Director Bri Bergstrom, Theater Manager/Musical Director/Science Teacher Robbie Deering and St. Peter Ambassadors President Mike Skrove.
12.9 St. Peter Rotary

Pictured is St. Peter Rotary Board member Chad Salzwedel, Rotary President Cory Abels, 7-12 Grade Choir Director Bri Bergstrom and Theater Manager/Musical Director/Science Teacher Robbie Deering (sitting).

Recommended for you

Load comments