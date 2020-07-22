Bernie Thieman

Bernie Thieman was honored by the St. Peter Vietnam Era Last Man Club at Minnesota Square Park Saturday. Thieman has raised the flag at high school football games for over 60 years. He served in the National Guard for 29 years and as part of the St. Peter American Legion Honor Guard for 60 years. Look for a full story on Thieman in a future edition of the St. Peter Herald. (Photo by Jon Smithers)

 Jon Smithers

