On Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m., Women Celebrating Women returns in St. Peter. The theme is Valiant Women of the Vote.
St. Peter Area Women Celebrating Women gives out an annual award that celebrates and recognizes area women who have achieved notable distinction in their field of interest or profession and who have proven to be a leader and an inspiration to women.
Registration deadline is Thursday, March 19. Register by phone at 507-934-3048, ext. 1, online at www.stpetercommunityedonline.com, or at the Community and Family Education office in Suite 207 of the St. Peter Community Center.
Nominations for this year's Women Celebrating Women honoree are also currently being accepted. Head to the Google Doc form at https://bit.ly/2SY4N7H.
The honoree will be a woman, who has proven to be a leader and an inspiration to others in the St. Peter community. The nominee must live or work in the St. Peter community. Although the event is based on a yearly theme, nominees do not need to reflect the theme.
The 2019 recipient was Shari Pell Brostrom.