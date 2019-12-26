Today in History - Dec. 26 Philip Weyhe Philip Weyhe Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 26, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Passengers scurry to buses at 49th Street and Fifth Ave., New York City, as snow continues to fall reaching a depth of 10.5 inches by 11:40 a.m., Dec. 26, 1947. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Philip Weyhe St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouncil gives Administrator Prafke 10% salary boost, citing 22 years of strong service85-year-old St. Peter resident keeps home shining bright during holidaysFamily poses for five-generation photoSt. Peter wrestling takes 5th at Redwood River RiotConflicts over political speech at University of Minnesota prompt calls for actionSchool Board sets timeline for hiring new superintendentSt. Peter protesters rally for impeachment ahead of House voteWeggy’s to get expansion with Krusty’s Donuts near campus in MankatoBill adds $1.5 billion for farm disaster aidWaseca tops St. Peter 81-65 in battle of boys basketball powers Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Dec 26 Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Thu, Dec 26, 2019 Dec 26 Men's Cards Thu, Dec 26, 2019 Dec 26 Wood Engravers' Network Triennial Thu, Dec 26, 2019 Dec 27 Wood Engravers' Network Triennial Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Dec 27 Pfeffer Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Around the Web Mizzou chat: Dave Matter Live at 11 a.m. Packers consider upping snaps, touches for No. 1 running back Aaron Jones Outside linebackers Tyler Johnson, Christian Bell become factors in limited appearances UW's Barry Alvarez dismisses the notion that Rose Bowl means less since advent of College Football Playoff Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists