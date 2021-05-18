There are some guidelines for backyard fires in St. Peter.
First and foremost, it’s important to make sure your fire is completely contained inside a solid fire ring. It can be built of cinder blocks or metal or anything else that isn’t flammable as long as it will contain the fire.
Is your pit far enough from things that could burst into flames if an errant spark flies out into the night? Your pit must be at least 25 feet from anything that could go up in flames.
Where is the closest fire extinguisher or hose with running water? State law requires you to have one of these tools at your fingertips to extinguish the fire. Could you get to the hose fast enough in the event the fire gets out of control or worse yet, if someone gets too near the flames?
Have you considered what you are burning in your fire pit? Wet wood is going to smoke. Only natural (untreated) wood is allowed to be burned in fire pits.
Remember that Minnesota Statute defines a campfire as: "… a fire set for cooking, warming, or ceremonial purposes, which is not more than 3 feet in diameter by 3 feet high, and has had the ground 5 feet from the base of the fire cleared of all combustible material.” Police officers can and will order fires that exceed this size to be extinguished.
Before disposing of the ash left behind by your recreational fire, make sure that not a single spark remains. Although the debris may look like there is no fire, embers could still be burning underneath and disposing of the materials before they are completely cold could ignite a fire when you least expect it.
Information courtesy of the weekly city of St. Peter Hot Sheet newsletter.