City crews will be doing snow removal in the downtown area on Monday, Dec. 2, beginning at midnight and will be completed by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
If your vehicle is on the street, towing of the vehicle will be at the owner's expense. Please help the crews with a fast and safe snow removal by keeping all vehicles off of the streets in the downtown.
Residents may park in any of the city parking lots listed below:
Lot #1 - Located south of City Hall (227 S Front Street)
Lot #2 - Located west of the CenturyLink building (100 Nassau Street)
Lot #3 - Located behind Godfather's Pizza and Arrow Ace Hardware, access from Nassau or Park Row
Lot #4 - 200 block of Park Row (west of the south bound alley) can be accessed from Park Row
Lot #5 - Located in the southwest corner of Grace Street and South Minnesota Avenue, can be accessed from either Grace Street or South Minnesota Avenue.
For any further questions please contact Public Works at 507-934-0670.