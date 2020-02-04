The St. Peter Community Free Clinic has been awarded a $19,055 Family Medicine Cares USA grant by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Foundation for its work in providing free health care services to the uninsured and medically under-served in St. Peter and its surrounding communities.
The St. Peter Free Clinic is one of only five clinics in the United States to be awarded the funds, which will be used to support the purchase of durable medical equipment and instruments necessary for primary care diagnosis and treatment.
AAFP Foundation President Dr. Julie Anderson and Executive Director of the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians Maria Huntley visited the St. Peter Community Free Clinic on Thursday, Jan. 30 to present the grant funds to clinic founders Keith Stelter, MD, MMM, and Carrie Stelter, MD, and other board members of the clinic.