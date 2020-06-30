Twenty-eight individuals have been selected to participate in Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (MARL), Class XI, including two St. Peter residents: Joel Dorn and Brad Schloesser.
MARL is a highly customized dynamic two-year educational experience featuring nine, two- and three-day in-state seminars, a six-day national study seminar and a two-week international study seminar.
Class XI is comprised of both agricultural producers and those involved in agribusiness or rural leadership positions.
“The quality of applicants to MARL continues to be high,” said Executive Director Olga Reuvekamp. “The board had a very difficult task in selecting MARL Class XI participants,” she said. “The program really develops the leadership qualities of the participants, and these are the individuals who are making a difference in agriculture today.”
The MARL calendar is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of participants, with most activities occurring over the winter months. MARL Class XI will first meet November 23, 2020 in St. Cloud.