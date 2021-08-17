St. Peter High School’s FFA Chapter was recently awarded a grant of $1,000 from Pioneer Seeds, a division of Corteva Agriscience, which the group will use for plant study programs at the high school and its garden spaces.
Local Pioneer Seed dealers Jamie and Joni Seitzer presented the check on Aug. 12 to the SPHS FFA officers, co-advisor Gena Lilienthal and SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger in the FFA garden space at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds during the Nicollet County Fair. Jamie Seitzer is a 2005 SPHS graduate.
Pictured here, left to right, are Jamie Seitzer, SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger, FFA members Triston Krakow, Jaxson Witty, Mackenzie Moline, Makayla Moline, Cooper Deblieck, FFA advisor Gena Lilienthal, and Joni Seitzer.
“Jamie and Joni Seitzer, with Seitzer Seeds, were the company partners we worked with to sign off on the grant, and we are so glad they took the opportunity to share the information with us about the grant application this year,” SPHS FFA co-advisor Gena Lilienthal said. “This money will be very helpful for our plant study programs.”