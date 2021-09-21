Do crisp fall evenings cause you to glance wistfully at the lederhosen hanging in your closet? Does the thought of polka music prompt involuntary toe-tapping? Do you compulsively blurt out "dankeschön" whenever a friend passes the sauerkraut? If any of the preceding inspired a sense of deja vu, then you are in luck.
The St. Peter Ambassadors host the 10th annual Oktoberfest Sept. 24 and 25 at the festgrounds near Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street in downtown St. Peter.
Friday, September 24: Gates open at 4 p.m.; Festmeister Party; Music by Bock Fest Boys 4-7 p.m.; Sauerkraut Eating Contest at 7:30 p.m.; Music by The Blue Ringers 8-11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25: Car Seat Clinic 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station; Snowmobile Show 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Gates open at 1 p.m.; Family Day 1-4 p.m.; Kidtoberfest Parade at 1 p.m.; Music by Concord Singers 1:30-4 p.m.; Bean Bag Tournament at 2:30 p.m.; Music by Jim Busta Band 4-7 p.m.; Official Stein Hoisting Competition at 5:30 p.m.; Lederhosen & Dirndl Competition at 7:30 p.m.; Music by IV Play 8-11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26: Closing Ceremonies at Patrick's on Third; Music by Larry Novotony 2 p.m.
Oktoberfest buttons are available for $5 from the Chamber office, any St. Peter Ambassador or at the gate; buttons give admission for all days of the event.