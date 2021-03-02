More than 60 pieces of complex embroidery referencing brain scans, nebulas, eyeballs, winter scenes, and other elements of science and art history comprise “déjà vu,” a solo exhibition by Gustavus Adolphus College Costume Design and Technology Instructor Larissa McConnell on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter March 5 through April 10.
Originally titled “Graftworks” when it was briefly on display at the Arts Center last spring prior the statewide shutdown, “déjà vu” includes several new pieces McConnell completed over the past year while undergoing treatment for leukemia.
“I feel like I’ve been lucid dreaming…participating, but only through a haze,” McConnell says. “A chunk of my life went missing, due to COVID and due to cancer. I feel disconnected to everything that happened.”
The concepts of connection and disconnection are present in McConnell’s exhibition. “Threads tie all my artwork together. But the subjects are those we don’t necessarily connect with each other—math, architecture, art history, fiber. I combine Asian artwork with the Arts and Crafts movement. I have a quilt that’s math and architecture, medieval illuminated manuscripts and Mondrian. The florals are inspired by the effect of atmospheric perspective.”
In lieu of a reception, McConnell will talk about the exhibition, her creative process, and other topics in a three-part interview on Live from the Arts Center of Saint Peter, Thursdays March 11, 18, and 25, 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM. The show is streaming and archived for two weeks at kmsu.org
Also on display March 5-April 10, in the north window gallery, is new ceramic work by St. Peter artist Joel Moline.