While working hard on the court this winter, the St. Peter girls basketball team was also performing off of it.
The Saints varsity team earned the Minnesota State Girls Basketball Coaches Association's Academic All-State Team honor for Section 2AAA, with the top GPA (3.93) for all of Class AAA in the state.
The Saints girls basketball team also earned the MGBCA's Gold Award for academics and tied for the sixth highest team GPA for the entire state in all four classes. Four Saints also earned MGBCA's Academic individual awards -- Morgan Kelly, Maddie More, Abby Haggenmiller, and Katie Peterson.
For more information on all the winners go to mshsca.org/academicawards.