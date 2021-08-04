Construction on Hwy. 99 from Nicollet to St. Peter was expected to be complete Wednesday, Aug. 4, and the detour removed by the end of the day.
The project began April 12 and included resurfacing 11 miles of Hwy. 99 from Birch Street in Nicollet to the south intersection with Hwy. 169 in St. Peter, replacement of box culverts, replacing and lining several culverts, adding lighting at two county road intersections, and lengthening the right turn lane at Nicollet County Road 13. The project was originally scheduled to be complete by mid-August.
The Mathiowetz Construction Co. of Sleepy Eye was awarded the project with a bid of $4.988 million
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.