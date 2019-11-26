Gustavus Adolphus College will host its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services Dec. 5-8 on campus in St. Peter. This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel's theme is "Love Beyond Borders."
Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God's abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God's reign of justice and compassion in our world.
The following local student(s) will perform at Christmas in Christ Chapel: St. Peter — Krystalin Neary, Aidan Dahlseid and Chandra O'Brien; Le Center — Anya Menk; New Prague — Gillian Duncan, Abby Estep, Annalise Lundeen-Detisch and Amber Simon; Waterville — Alyssa Schwartz.
The evening performance on Saturday, Dec. 7 will be live streamed online for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. central time. Visit gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the live stream. The 2018 Christmas in Chris Chapel service will also appear on public television stations throughout the country this holiday season. Check your local listings