Hwy. 169 North of St. Peter

(Google Maps image)

Motorists can expect the northbound lanes of Hwy. 169, north of St. Peter, to be restricted to one lane the week of Nov. 9, weather permitting, as crews work on a culvert under the highway.

The Hwy. 169 northbound lane closure in the wide divide near mile post 70 will allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to complete the lining of a pipe while the Minnesota River levels are low.

The closure is planned for Monday, Nov. 9-12, if weather allows.

Motorists are advised to reduce speeds, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

