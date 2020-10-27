A fox prancing through fall leaves with a leaf-colored afghan in tow, “Preparing the Den,” is one of eighteen paintings combining the multiple muses of Malia Wiley in "Stories in Painting and Crochet," on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter from Nov. 6-28.
"Painting and crochet are two creative outlets I’ve pursued for most of my life, and bringing them together is such a joy,” said Wiley, a full-time artist whose commission work focuses on pets and farm animals. “The excitement this series gives me is exhilarating.”
In lieu of a reception, Wiley will discuss topics related to her art-making — including the 2019 theft and recovery of her art-filled van, from her driveway in Lake Crystal — as a guest on Live from the Arts Center of Saint Peter, Thursdays 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM, throughout November. The show is streaming and archived for two weeks at kmsu.org.