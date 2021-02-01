SCC North Mankato and Faribault Campus foundations host the annual SCC Online Auction through Feb. 10. During this time of social distancing, this online fundraiser is even more critical in the school’s efforts to provide needed support to South Central College and its students.
Auction item donations are greatly appreciated, and can be added throughout the auction. Some examples of items that have been popular in past auctions include gift cards, vacation stays, concert and sporting event tickets, handmade craft items, and the list goes on….
Please consider supporting the auction. Every donation makes a difference! Together, we can continue to improve the lives SCC students. See more at biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?vhost=scc.