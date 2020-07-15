Gustavus has launched a fundraiser to create COVID safety care package kits for students this fall.
“Help us welcome our new and returning Gusties to campus with a COVID Safety Care Package that will be packaged in a Gustavus stadium-ready clear drawstring bag and will include a supply of Gustavus face masks, refillable hand sanitizer carabiner, and no-touch key ring,” the college said on the fundraising page. “It will also include information on doing a daily health screening for symptoms, and other tips on ways Gusties will ROAR (Respect Others, Act Responsibly) to stay safe and keep our community safe. Students will receive care packages when they move in.”
The college’s goal is to secure 2,300 donated kits. An anonymous seed gift of $45,000 allowed the college to do the project at $30 per care package. Even before the official start of this project, three donors jumped in, covering the cost of the first 266 kits.
You can donate to the campaign at gustavus.edu/giving/care. You can also purchase your own Gustavus-branded face mask for $10; if you do, one mask will be donated to a student.