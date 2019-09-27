Two grants were awarded recently by the St. Peter Education Foundation in the amount of $7,385. Those two grants were awarded to the following projects:
• The Nintendo, Design and Cardboard-Nintendo Labo (North Elementary) - $3,660.00
• The Nintendo, Design and Cardboard-Nintendo RIGAMAJIG (South Elementary) - $3,725.00
“We are extremely grateful for the St. Peter Education Foundation and the grant funds they provide,” St. Peter Superintendent Dr. Jeff Olson said. “The funds we receive through these grants help support innovative educational opportunities for our students. We look forward to putting in place the programs that were funded and in evaluating their success on behalf of the students of District 508.”