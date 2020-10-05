Waste Management of Wisconsin/Minnesota (WM) announced the completion of a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station, located in Mankato.
The site has converted 13 trucks from diesel to CNG and will gradually convert the entire Mankato fleet over in the next 6 to 9 months. WM has lead the waste industry in the use of CNG in Minnesota and nationally. As an alternative to diesel, CNG is a more environmentally friendly fuel, significantly reducing truck emissions.
Considered one of the cleanest alternative fuels available for heavy-duty trucks in the transportation industry, compressed natural gas fuel reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 50 percent compared to diesel and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 21 Percent. Nationally, and now locally in Mankato, WM has made significant financial investment in natural gas trucks and infrastructure by developing new fueling stations each year. In addition to reduced emissions, CNG trucks are also quieter and lighter weight.
“WM is committed to providing superior service while being good stewards of the environment for future generations” said Jon Diemer, WM Senior District Manager, Mankato. “CNG trucks are now more quietly providing recycling and trash services while improving the air quality of our neighborhoods through reduced emissions.”
The Mankato site serves counties throughout Southern Minnesota and is the fifth CNG fueling station built by Waste Management in Minnesota. Due to space limitations, the site is not open to the general public.