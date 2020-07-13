From June 29 through July 6, the St. Peter Thrivent office, located at 300 S Minnesota Ave., hosted its 9th annual Fill the Window and Food Drive to benefit the local food shelf.
"We were able to collect 253 pounds of food and $1,490 in monetary donations between cash, checks and the online GoFundMe contributions," Thrivent said in a release. "The St. Peter Food Shelf estimates that this has a total monetary value of $1,907.45. Without being able to collect donations at the Fourth of July parade, the generosity and results were incredible."
"We want to thank all the donors who contributed to the fundraiser. We would also like to thank Family Fresh for the use of their shopping carts."