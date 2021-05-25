Girl Scouts Seed Bombs

Mabel Godbout presses a seed bomb into the soil. Girl Scout Troop 37909 was at St. Peter High School Saturday, May 22, planting native flower seeds for the ongoing prairie restoration project. The girls made the seed bombs the weekend before as a "take action" project to make their community better. "The seed bombs contained various seeds from wildflowers native to Minnesota and we are excited to watch them grow," said troop leader Sarah Chambers. 

Recommended for you

Load comments