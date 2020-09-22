St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Department is hosting Active Aging Week Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9.
Active Aging Week was initiated by the International Council of Active Aging to celebrate aging and to promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on a national scale. Activities will consist of a fun walk/run, field day, craft day, pickleball clinic and a mini senior expo.
All programs are free of cost but may require registration.
The event was designed to support current Minnesota Department of Health Guidance for Safe Events. Outside events will only be cancelled due to weather. Patrons are expected to adhere to current mandates of social distancing and wearing masks.
Monday, Oct. 5 - A Walk in the Park: Community Spirit Park; Tuesday, Oct. 6 - Senior Explore Rec Field Day; Wednesday, Oct. 7 - Senior Make and Take Craft Day (registration required); Thursday, Oct. 8 - Pickleball Clinic; Friday, Oct. 9 - Mini Senior Expo (registration required).
Active Aging Week activities are made possible by a grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation and the Friends of the St. Peter Library. Space is still available for vendors to attend the Mini Expo.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call 507-934-0667.