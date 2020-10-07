Are you ready for the 20th Annual P.A.W.S. Walk? Social distancing rules will be followed.
This year’s walk takes place Oct. 24. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Mill Pond area of Riverside Park. Start your fundraising efforts by asking family, friends, coworkers, neighbors and even complete strangers for donations for this year’s P.A.W.S. fundraiser.
The walk involves stopping at stations along the designated route and collecting donated items from sponsors. Pets and people alike are encouraged to dress for Trick or Treating and take part in the costume contest. And when you’re dressing your pet up, or even if they come only in their fur, remember to put them on a leash. All pets must be leashed for the walk.
Walkers raising $20 or more will receive a trick or treat bag to participate in the treat stops, and those raising $35 or more will also receive a free P.A.W.S. t-shirt. All proceeds generated from this fundraiser are used to provide medical care and shelter for abandoned or surrendered animals while they wait for adoption by their forever families. The funds are sometimes also used to buy down the cost of adoption for animals that have been in the pound a long time.
For more information on this event, or to pick up a pledge sheet, visit City Hall, 227 S. Front St., the Police Department, 207 S. Front St., or Kind Veterinary Clinic, 109 W. Grace St. For more information, go to saintpetermn.gov/171/ProvidingAnimals-With-Shelter-PAWS.
Information from city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.