MarketFest will take place in St. Peter on Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24. The event will take place 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those Saturdays.
From the organizers: "We hope to offer the community a fun and safe open-air shopping experience. Our streets will be lined with shopping, food, refreshments and entertainment."
"As business owners, we know the strength and success of our businesses are directly related to the strength and success of our community. That is why we are proud to partner with the St. Peter American Legion family in support of our veterans, military, and their families. A portion of the proceeds from St. Peter MarketFest will go to the St. Peter American Legion, whose success depends entirely on active membership, participation, and volunteerism. The organization belongs to the people it serves and the community in which it thrives."
MarketFest is organized by local business owners, supported by the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of St. Peter.