Learning is a lifelong process and those interested in continuing their education might be interested in the following programs:
• Grandparents and the Power of Play — The Power of Play will highlight one of the most successful children’s museums in Minnesota. Play is essential in all human lives. Unfortunately, today children’s play is constrained by technology, structured activities, and “stranger danger,” among other impacts. This presentation will shed light on how the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is positively impacting children and how the museum can also benefit grandparents and their own opportunity to play. Join Louise Dickmeyer, chief executive officer of Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota for this program on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Community Center Room 219. Registration fee is just $5 per registrant.
• Understand the Issue: Black Lives Matter — Recent news has brought the term Black Lives Matter into regular vernacular, and many Minnesotans are struggling to put this phrase, its meaning, and its goals into context. Understand current on-goings for racial justice and the history of Black Lives Matter, as well as how this present moment is tied to the larger narrative of civil rights history. Gustavus visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of History Misti Harper will help participants understand this timely issue. Class begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16th in Room 219 at the Community Center. Cost is $5 per person.
Life Learning is Forever is a joint program of the city’s Recreation and Leisure Services Department and St. Peter Public Schools Community Education Department. Registration for these programs is done through Community Education either in person at the Community Center, by phone at 507-934–3048 or online at stpetercommunityedonline.com.