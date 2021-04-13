St. Peter Middle School students recently collected 1,025 items during their annual food drive community service project organized each year by the SPMS Student Council. All of the donated items were dropped off last week at the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
The following were the top five advisory groups by number of items collected: 1. Mr. Doose - 211; 2. Mrs. Knutson - 179; 3. Mrs. Anderson - 128; 4. Ms. Britton - 97; and 5. Mr. Klubben - 82.
The number of items collected per grade included: fifth - 369; sixth - 307; seventh - 325; and eighth - 24.