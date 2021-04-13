Shown here are SPMS 8th & 7th grade Student Council members and their advisor, Leah Knutson, with all of the items that were collected during the drive. Front row, left to right: Nora Whips and Emmy Remmert; middle row: Lathe Bly and Sarah Haggenmiller; back row: Cyrus Fremo, Julie Weber, Sophie Meyer, Leah Knutson (advisor) and Keira Friedrich.