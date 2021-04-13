St. Peter Middle School Food Driv2

Shown here are SPMS 8th & 7th grade Student Council members and their advisor, Leah Knutson, with all of the items that were collected during the drive. Front row, left to right: Nora Whips and Emmy Remmert; middle row: Lathe Bly and Sarah Haggenmiller; back row: Cyrus Fremo, Julie Weber, Sophie Meyer, Leah Knutson (advisor) and Keira Friedrich.

St. Peter Middle School students recently collected 1,025 items during their annual food drive community service project organized each year by the SPMS Student Council. All of the donated items were dropped off last week at the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.

The following were the top five advisory groups by number of items collected: 1. Mr. Doose - 211; 2. Mrs. Knutson - 179; 3. Mrs. Anderson - 128; 4. Ms. Britton - 97; and 5. Mr. Klubben - 82.

The number of items collected per grade included: fifth - 369; sixth - 307; seventh - 325; and eighth - 24.

Tags

Load comments