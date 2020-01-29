Thursday, January 30, St. Peter High School will be hosting an anti-vaping event tied to Cambria's campaign, "They Lied. We Know."
The St. Peter High School basketball teams will be hosting two home games, where the school will be having a "Navy Out." T-shirts and towels will be given out during the rally, and the anti-vaping campaign video will be played at half-time, educating students on the dangers of vaping.
The campaign, launched by Cambria is an effort to stop young people from vaping as it becomes a national health epidemic, specifically among those in middle and high school.