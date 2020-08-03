Motorists are advised to expect delays on Hwy. 169 in St. Peter, Hwy. 111 in Nicollet and Hwy. 60 between Butterfield and St. James, beginning the week of Aug. 10, weather permitting, as crews apply a seal coat.
The maintenance work on Hwy. 169 in St. Peter will result in a northbound lane closure from Union Street to Dodd Avenue (Hwy. 22) and southbound from Le Sueur to Union Street for several days. Only a small section of Hwy. 111 in Nicollet will be impacted.
Motorists on the 5-mile section on Hwy. 60 from Butterfield to the west side of St. James should anticipate lane closures during operations. All three highway segments should be completed in about two weeks.
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
The seal coat is a preventative maintenance measure that provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to sun and moisture. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil spraying in these areas.
The seal coating is expected to be completed by the end of the week. Then, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping, which will be done under traffic.