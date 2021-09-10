“Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” will be presented by the Nicollet County Historical Society on Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Traverse des Sioux interpretive trail adjacent to the Treaty Site History Center.
Join us for the return of this popular and informative guided after-dark outdoor walking tour. You’ll meet personalities who lived in the Traverse des Sioux area over 160 years ago. Local actors portray their “spirits” by telling dramatic and humorous stories about their lives and experiences. You’ll find these stories fascinating, sometimes tragic, but always inspiring. Guides will lead groups to the “spirits” at stations on the trail.
Registration and advanced ticket purchases are required.
“Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” is appropriate for individuals ages 8 and older. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child ages 8+, and $20 per household. Group sizes are up to 10 people of your choosing. Enjoy 10% off if you fill your group with 10 people. Nicollet County and Minnesota Historical Societies members receive a 20% discount.
Reservations can be made for Shadows at the Crossing by contacting 507-934-2160 or info@nchsmn.org. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m., with the last departing at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
The NCHS does not allow walk-ups. No refunds if canceled within 48 hours of the event. Per Minnesota Historical Society guidelines, masks are encouraged at all outdoor events. The event takes place rain or shine. Dress accordingly.