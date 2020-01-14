For the fifth straight year, Greater Mankato Area United Way has reached its campaign goal to fulfill the funding needs of its 55 partner programs throughout the region.
As of Jan. 10, the 2020 Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign has surpassed $2.06 million. The campaign will continue as dollars are still coming in and many needs remain. Funds above the campaign goal will go toward improving more lives of those in need in the region.
United Way CEO Barb Kaus credits the generosity of the region for helping the organization reach its campaign goal to benefit individuals at every stage of life.
“When we come together as a region to support one another, we improve the lives of all who live in our four-county area,” Kaus said. “Reaching our campaign goal was possible through the generosity of volunteers, individual and corporate givers, sponsors, in-kind donors, partner agencies and many other community supporters. Now our agencies know they can count on the needed funds from United Way to accomplish their vital work in 2020.”
Michael Kunkel of CCFBank served as this year’s volunteer Campaign Chair.
Greater Mankato Area United Way serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. In 2020, Greater Mankato Area United Way is supporting 55 programs within 36 agencies that were approved through last year’s application process. These programs fall into one or more impact areas of Basic Needs, Health and Education. Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way website for the full list. Last year, United Way programs served more than 51,000 people.
Agencies must apply for United Way funding each year and undergo a thorough review process. This vetting process is carried out by impact teams made up of more than 80 community volunteers who make final funding recommendations to the Greater Mankato Area United Way Board of Directors.
With the conclusion of this year’s campaign, United Way will continue its year-round work of convening the community around important issues, supporting its partner programs, and connecting people and organizations to resources.