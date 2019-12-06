St. Peter-based musician and visual artist Mary Traxler explores “moments in life that feel like a very long night” in her second annual show of originals and covers on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
“When we feel together, a particular space of quiet liberation can be found. It feels crucial to find this space together, if we’re going to grow community empathy,” Traxler says.
The one-time performance will showcase Traxler’s original compositions, and guest musicians sharing the stage for covers of music made popular by Ella Fitzgerald, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, and Gillian Welch, and others.