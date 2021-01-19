PAWS Pet of the Month

Brown tabby Jasper likes to play, run, snuggle, sit on your shoulder and investigate. He is about 10 months old and available for adoption for $30. Jasper is neutered and current on vaccinations.

White face Albert is a very curious and sweet little boy. He loves to be pet and cuddle up on your lap, and never gets sick of snuggles. He is about 1 year old and is neutered and vaccinated. Adoption fee $30.

Contact Kind Veterinary Clinic for an appointment to meet and adopt Jasper and Albert today, 507-931-1550. (Photos courtesy of PAWS - Providing Animals With Shelter)