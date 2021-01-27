Hallett’s Pond was recently opened for ice skating, while city of St. Peter crews continue to try and build a sheet of ice at Veteran’s Memorial Park rinks. The new venue was well received, city staff said, but a few guests created some issues by driving across privately owned property on the south end of the pond to access the skating.
Access to Hallet's Pond is only available by foot. Vehicular access is not available, and the owners of the property to the south (just off North Third Street) have posted their land as “private property.”
To access the pond, pedestrians should use the public sidewalk/trail that is accessible from the sidewalk on the north side of Hy-Vee, from the marked sidewalk off of St. Julien Street across from Skrove Automotive, or from the sidewalk east of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Note that in the event of any snowfall, city crews will only remove snow from the skating area at Hallett’s Pond after they have completed snow removal from other public areas.
To keep everyone safe, the following rules have been implemented:
• Patrons skate at their own risk and within their comfort zone. When the pond is busy, consider skating at another location or at a different time.
• Use of the outdoor skating areas is self-monitored. Please be mindful of your time on the ice so everyone can enjoy skating.
• Organized practices and games are not currently allowed. Future use of this nature requires a facility use permit from the city.
• Skaters must maintain a 6-foot distance from other non-household members to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• Do not visit the rink or any other public place if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms.
• It is illegal to drive or park on park paths without proper authorization.
Crews continue to flood rinks at Veterans Park and hope to have an announcement soon as to when they may open. Contact the Recreation Office with any questions at 507-934-0667.
Info from the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.