Area residents are being asked to help raise money for local food banks by donating money to the Scouting for Food campaign now through March 31. Normally, area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts representing Twin Valley Council go door to door, asking for canned food donations, but this year, Scouts are not able to do so because of the COVID-19 virus.
Scouting for Food is the largest single service project that the Twin Valley Council — including Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca County scouts — conducts and greatly benefits local food shelves and those in the community most in need of food. With the COVID-19 virus and shortages of supplies, those in need would be even more vulnerable if the Scouting for Food program was canceled outright.
Scouts are instead seeking cash donations online. For the online Scouting for Food Program, 100% of proceeds will go to local food banks so they can purchase supplies to help those in need. Monetary donations are often preferred by food banks for several reasons. Cash is easy to organize, there is no overhead associated with it and food banks can often buy more food at wholesale prices with cash.
Through the online Scouting for Food Program, donors will be able to select a donation level and even choose one of 33 participating food banks in Southern Minnesota to help.
To donate, go to the Twin Valley Council website at www.twinvalleybsa.org/food. Donations will be accepted online from now until March 31.