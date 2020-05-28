May is National Military Appreciation Month. Introduced in 1999 by Sen. John McCain, Military Appreciation Month is a special time set aside to honor, remember, recognize and appreciate all military personnel who have served and all who now serve in uniform and their families. We also honor and remember those Americans who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms we all enjoy today. May is an appropriate month for a military remembrance, since May is characterized by six national observances highlighting the contributions of those who have served.

This photo shows 14 Civil War veterans from the St. Peter area standing with the A. K. Skaro Post Number 37 G. A. R. banner in front of the William Rinkel grocery store that was located on the west side of the 100 block of South Minnesota Avenue. The men are believed to be, from left to right: W. T. Jones, E. E. Boutwell, Christopher Jensen (or Christopher Jenson), Dennis Newton, unknown, James Clark, H. H. Hayes, Max Hoefer, Louis Filler, William Moses, Isaac Ruble, John Randall, Andrew Lind, and a man named Hunter. The above list should be used with caution because not all names are listed on the photo. If you recognize anyone not listed, contact the Nicollet County Historical Society at info@nchsmn.org. (Photo courtesy of the NCHS)