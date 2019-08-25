August 1944
Included in the September call for the draft from Kenyon are Lloyd Musgjerd, Selmer Thompson, Leeward Schreiber, Mayold Frettem, Albert Aaker, Lawrence Jacobson, Melroy Hostager, Robert Jorstad, Gerald Quam, Orvin Swelland, Olaf Jacobson, and John Berg. No farm youth will be inducted into the service until the year’s harvest is complete.
From Frank Callister’s Befuddlings “Many are the reports coming in now of the warm welcome you Yanks are receiving in the liberated countries of both the European and Pacific areas. It behooves us here at home to prepare for an even greater welcome when you return home after the peace has been won.”
August 1959
Special services commemorating the hundredth anniversary of the founding of Hauge Lutheran Church are being planned for Aug. 28, 29 and 30. Arrangements for the event are being made by a committee headed by Rev. Knutson, others on committee are H. J. Rogmoe, Ole Markuson, Albert Ulefoss, Christ Stolee, and Orven Walker.
Kenyon Public School will open its doors for the new school year on Tuesday. Elementary classes will begin at 9 o’clock and the high school at 8:45. Classes will be dismissed for the day at 4 p.m.
August 1969
Among the Viking football team holdovers from last year are captains Tom Arndt, Greg Canton and Dale Quam. Jim Sviggum will be at quarterback throwing passes to Wendy Ring and Brad Nesseth. Another letterman, Elliot Whitney has been doing the punting.
David Hjermstad, Richard Nystuen, and Brian Nystuen showed prize winning sheep at the State Fair. Irwin Meyer and Son won several prizes in the Milking Shorthorn Class. Selmer Foss and Sons showed the Senior Female Champion Milking Shorthorn and the Grand Champion Female.