President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore laugh as they look at a television featuring the Space Shuttle Discovery crew while talking to the astronauts via telephone Monday, Feb. 6, 1995 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. The shuttle flew within 37 feet of the Russian Mir spacecraft, a dress rehearsal for the first shuttle-Mir docking in June. NASA Administrator Daniel Goldin is at left. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)