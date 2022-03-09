On Saturday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m., the Department of Music at Gustavus Adolphus College is presenting the Gustavus Wind Orchestra and Chamber Winds concert.
The Chamber Winds consists of advanced performers from the Gustavus Wind Orchestra in a traditional Harmonie Ensemble. The performers will be in pairs of flutes, oboes, clarinets, horns, and bassoons. The Chamber Winds concert will include advanced and significant wind chamber music from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, 20th century, and current periods of music history.
“You can expect a concert full of a wide variety of wind and percussion music,” said Dr. Heidi Johanna Miller, conductor of the Chamber Winds “You will hear music written in the 18th century, and you will hear music written in 2020! You will hear music written by composers who had been writing for a long time when they composed the works we will share, and you will hear pieces by composers who were the same age as the students onstage when they wrote their pieces. The composers represented come from a wide variety of backgrounds and I think you will find that not one piece in the concert sounds like another.”
The Gustavus Wind Orchestra and Chamber Winds Concert will be held in Christ Chapel from 1:30-3 p.m. March 12. Tickets are not required.