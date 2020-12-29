The Mankato Clinic announced that Advanced Pain Management-Mankato is now part of the Mankato Clinic and will continue to provide innovative pain management services in the region.
Mankato Clinic and Advanced Pain Management have been in partnership from the beginning. The Advanced Pain Management headquarters made the decision recently to close all of its surgery centers and clinic locations, mostly located in Wisconsin, with the exception of the clinic and surgery center in Mankato.
Mankato Clinic stepped in to fully own, operate and manage the Mankato facility, now called the Mankato Clinic Pain Management Center.
“Pain management services are essential for the health and quality of life for so many people and we wanted to ensure that these services remain here in our community, close to home,” Randy Farrow, Mankato Clinic CEO, said.
Mankato Clinic welcomes Ifechi Anyadioha, MD, and Michael Muchiri, FNP, along with their staff to the Mankato Clinic family. The Pain Management Center can help patients with back pain, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), headaches, herniated discs, knee pain, neck pain, fibromyalgia, work-related injuries and more. Providers work with patients to develop a treatment plan that may include minimally invasive procedures, coordinating care with other specialists and medication management.
“We are excited to join the Mankato Clinic so we can keep caring for our patients in this region. We look forward to working more closely with Mankato Clinic primary care and specialty providers to treat our patients,” Dr. Anyadioha said. “Our services, staff, location and mission remain the same. As always, our goal is to restore function, relieve pain and renew hope.”
The Mankato Clinic Pain Management Center, is located at the Madison East Center, Suite 402, 507-625-7246.